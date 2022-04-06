The Wirral lighthouse was one of three in UK transformed by contemporary British artist, Claire Luxton.

Three iconic UK lighthouses have been transformed with delightful artistic projections.

Bidston Lighthouse on The Wirral, Belle Tout in East Sussex and Girvan in Scotland have been reimagine by contemporary British artist, Claire Luxton.

She was inspired by the peculiar history and landscape of each lighthouse, as well as the natural world around us.

The projected artwork formed part of the campaign launch of Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin, which claims to enchantingly bottle the magic of the sea.

Bidston Lighthouse on The Wirral

Bidston Lighthouse is a unique beacon that dates to 1771. The Wirral has seen inspiring discoveries from shipwrecks to treasure.

Bidston Lighthouse on The Wirral.

Bidston Lighthouse has long stood the test of time as a local saviour, becoming ‘The Shore’ art projection.

Be sure to capture the joys of the ocean tributes from seagrasses to shells and not forgetting the beautiful portrait of Neptunia herself.

Girvan Harbour, Scotland

The home of Hendrick’s Gin. Girvan Harbour Lighthouse was commissioned in 1890 as a safe anchorage for the mesmerising South Ayrshire coast.

Girvan Harbour embraces the depiction of ‘The Haven’ and features two emerald lights. Spot the glimpses of treasures from a delightfully playful octopus!

Belle Tout, East Sussex

Built in 1832 and decommissioned in 1902, a tea-shop, a home, part-destroyed during the second world war and lovingly rebuilt in the 50’s. Owned and filmed by the BBC, moved due to erosion - and now, beautifully restored and renovated.