Iconic Garlands nightclub reopens in the heart of Liverpool’s Pride Quarter

A historic part of Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ community, the site is being reopened under new ownership.

The former Garlands nightclub has been given a new lease of life under new ownership, as the newly named Elysium club takes up residence in the iconic building.

This historic site, found in the Pride Quarter of Liverpool on Eberle Street, nicknamed the yellow brick road, was one of Liverpool’s most loved clubs and achieved legendary status as the first after-hours gay club in Liverpool.

In it’s day, Garlands hosted a huge line-up of well know house DJ’s and a variety of famous faces such as Claire Sweeney, Steven Gerrard and many members of the cast of Hollyoaks.

Bringing back the Garlands glamour, Elysium is set to open its doors in 2023 with a launch party on Saturday January 28 with live music, entertainers and a line up of some of the hottest house DJs in the area.

The party will be starting at 8pm and guests can expect to dance their way into the early hours as Elysium pays homage to the Garlands glory days.

Elysium already has plans for weekly student nights, monthly comedy nights and John Kelly has plans to host a quadrant park event later on in the year. The club can also be hired as an events space.

The new owners plan on keeping the same ethos of the original Garlands, which made the club such an integral part of Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ community. Inclusivity being key, Elysium is a place where everyone is welcome.