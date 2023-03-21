The historic pub is set to welcome customers back through its historic doors very soon.

The Vines on Lime Street is set to re-open in a week, after closing for a major refurbishment.

The iconic pub, known locally as ‘The Big House’, was bought by The 1936 Pub Company, which owns a number of venues across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and Lark Lane’s The Green Man.

The Grade II* listed building is considered to be a shining star of Edwardian architecture and the new owners are aiming to retain and restore its original features.

Progress of the refurbishment is being shared on The Vines’ instagram page, with regular photo and video updates. The team have pencilled in 28 March as the day it will re-open.

Here is how the refurb looks so far!

1 . The Big House refurb Fireplace and seating area. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

2 . The Big House refurb Chandeliers hang in the Billiard Room. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

3 . The Big House refurb The pub’s new signage. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

4 . The Big House refurb The bar area when work began. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram