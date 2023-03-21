Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
6 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
11 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Iconic Liverpool pub ‘The Big House’ to reopen in a week after refit - what it looks like now

The historic pub is set to welcome customers back through its historic doors very soon.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT

The Vines on Lime Street is set to re-open in a week, after closing for a major refurbishment.

The iconic pub, known locally as ‘The Big House’, was bought by The 1936 Pub Company, which owns a number of venues across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and Lark Lane’s The Green Man.

The Grade II* listed building is considered to be a shining star of Edwardian architecture and the new owners are aiming to retain and restore its original features.

Progress of the refurbishment is being shared on The Vines’ instagram page, with regular photo and video updates. The team have pencilled in 28 March as the day it will re-open.

Here is how the refurb looks so far!

Fireplace and seating area.

1. The Big House refurb

Fireplace and seating area. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

Chandeliers hang in the Billiard Room.

2. The Big House refurb

Chandeliers hang in the Billiard Room. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

The pub’s new signage.

3. The Big House refurb

The pub’s new signage. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

The bar area when work began.

4. The Big House refurb

The bar area when work began. Photo: @Vinesbighouse via Instagram

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Grade IILiverpoolEdwardian