You could be the next manager of the much-loved pub.

Do you want to be the manager of one of Liverpool’s most iconic pubs? Well you just might be in with a chance.

The Vines, also known as ‘The Big House’ is set to re-open in just a few weeks, after closing for major refurbishment, and the owenrs are on the hunt for an experienced general manager.

Listed by Lark Lane Group, on Indeed, the general manager role has an annual salary of £34,500 and benefits such as company pension, discounted or free food and employee discount.

The job advertisement reads: “A successful general manager in The Vines is somebody that fosters the same comfortable, homely environment in the pub every minute we are open.

“You will provide your management teams with clear direction and support and provide all team members with the platform and tools to deliver the concept to the highest standards. Energy and enthusiasm with a passion for excellent service is essential, as well as knowledge of and the drive to improve key performance indicators is paramount.

“You will be in charge of hiring, financial management, forecasts, rotas, product offering. Experience in a general manager role is essential. Good luck.”

Weekend availability is essential as well as night shift availability. To apply for the role, visit Indeed.