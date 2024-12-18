The team behind Liverpool’s PINS Social Club are set to transform a historic former restaurant into the ‘perfect’ pub

Directors David Scowcroft, Dan Gillbanks and Dan Kelly got the keys to the iconic 60 Hope Street site in November, with renovations already well underway to turn it into a traditional watering hole, The Dog & Collar.

In a statement on Instagram, the team behind the new pub said: “We’ve wanted to create our perfect pub for sometime, waiting patiently for the right location to arrive… a little earlier this year it did - 60 Hope Street.

“This is The Dog & Collar Public House. Our adventure into cosy evenings, Sunday roasts, traditional fayre, the four seasons and the perfect pint poured and served again and again and again.”

The venue boasts three floors and, as part of the design for the ‘traditional’ watering hole, a number of the original fire places on each floor are being uncovered and restored to their former glory. The upper ground floor will be used as a Taproom, the first floor as a Parlour and the lower ground as a Tavern, with the interiors expected to be reminiscent of Cheshire country pubs.

The Dog & Collar is expected to open early 2025 and enquiries can be made by emailing [email protected].