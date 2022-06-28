The installation of 200 multi-coloured umbrellas suspended above a city centre street is to help raise awareness of neurodiversity.

People across the UK are being invited to 'think differently' about neurodiversity as The ADHD Foundation unveils its Umbrella Project installation in Church Alley in Liverpool city centre.

The 200 multi-coloured umbrellas suspended above the city centre street near the Bluecoat aims to help start conversations about neurodiverse conditions.

After a pandemic enforced hiatus last year, the umbrellas return to Liverpool for a fourth time.

What is the Umbrella Project?

Now in its 15th year, the ADHD Foundation is the leading campaigner in raising awareness of the one in five people who are neurodivergent. Neurodiversity is the umbrella term for neurological conditions including dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, Tourette Syndrome, ADHD and Autism.

Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation said: "It is really about celebrating all those people and recognise the enormous talent and ability they have which I think is a contrast to how we used to view people who had dyslexia, autism or ADHD as perhaps being less than or less able or less employable. We know that absolutely that is not the case.

Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation. Image: LTV

“You will find successful people in every industry, and more and more people in the public eye are now speaking up about having dyslexia or dyspraxia or ADHD, and that's got to be a good thing for everyone; for our inclusion, culture, but also for our workplace and economy. We need these really talented minds."

Dr Lloyd said, "If 20% of the human race have these different minds, there's got to be an evolutionary reason, and diversity is a value that should be celebrated, not a pathology."

One of the largest professional services organisations in the world, EY, is sponsoring this year’s project. The campaign runs throughout July and August.