An urgent ‘do not’ warning has been issued to residents in one part of Merseyside after a spate of bogus callers were seen operating in the area.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowsley Council’s trading standards department have published two alerts in recent weeks about bogus callers and the danger they present. The first report was on September 9, when the local authority revealed there had been sightings of a male caller claiming to be working for EE and asking for access to the home to check the fibre connection.

Enquiries with EE, who are now part of BT, have revealed that their representatives wouldn’t make this type of request. The second report, which was posted on the council’s official Facebook page on October 7, warned residents that a male caller had been seen offering gardening work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post stated: “Residents are advised to be wary of people who turn up unannounced – most genuine callers will have a pre-arranged appointment.”

In guidance issued on its website, Knowsley Council advised: “If in doubt, keep them out! Bogus callers may claim to be working for a number of companies or offering a range of services.

“Bogus callers may say they need to come into your home or try to get you to go outside. They may try to distract you so they can steal your money. They can be male, female or even children.

The man, 77, admits he made a mistake handing over the £2900 to the cold caller. Pic: File image

“If you are not sure who is at the door, do not open it. Check the identity of any caller. Confirm who they are by calling the company they work for by using the number from the telephone directory or from one of your bills. Do not call a number provided by them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t feel pressurised to ‘book’ the services of people who turn up at your door unannounced – for any work that needs doing, you are advised to get three quotes from reputable companies.

“If the caller does not leave your property when asked to do so, call the police on 999. If you suspect a crime, call the police in an emergency or Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.”

Cllr Shelley Powell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods, said: “It’s really important that residents use reputable tradespeople and check for identification before progressing with any works to be undertaken at their home.

“It can be easy to think you’re getting a bargain from a cold caller to your home, but it’s likely it will end up costing you much more. Bogus callers have vans and uniforms and may leaflet an area before making cold calls to your home. Published freephone numbers divert to their mobile phones and should always be checked for their authenticity.

“Our advice is simple – if in any doubt, keep them out!”