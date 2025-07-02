I'm a TikTok house reviewer and people are calling this Merseyside home the chavviest house they've ever seen
TikTok account Housing Horrors says people are calling this Merseyside home the “chavviest house they have ever seen”.
At the time of posting the video, the four-bed property on Thomas Drive in Prescot was on the market for offers in the region of £180,000 - a pretty decent price.
But, Housing Horrors said “people in the interior design community are going absolutely wild” at the decor, including ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ signs, velvet sofas and ‘fake’ Chanel rugs and duvet covers.
The TikToker noted that the home was incredibly clean but questioned design choices such as “door knockers” and pink bows on the backs of chairs.
He asked his viewers: “Is it tacky? Is it chavvy?” before adding: “It looks like a loving family home.”
