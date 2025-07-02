A TikTok account has ignited a social media frenzy over a Merseyside home dubbed the 'chavviest' ever, with unique decor choices stirring up the interior design community.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok account Housing Horrors says people are calling this Merseyside home the “chavviest house they have ever seen”.

At the time of posting the video, the four-bed property on Thomas Drive in Prescot was on the market for offers in the region of £180,000 - a pretty decent price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Housing Horrors said “people in the interior design community are going absolutely wild” at the decor, including ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ signs, velvet sofas and ‘fake’ Chanel rugs and duvet covers.

Thomas Drive, Prescot. | Rightmove

Thomas Drive, Prescot. | Rightmove

The TikToker noted that the home was incredibly clean but questioned design choices such as “door knockers” and pink bows on the backs of chairs.

He asked his viewers: “Is it tacky? Is it chavvy?” before adding: “It looks like a loving family home.”