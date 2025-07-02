I'm a TikTok house reviewer and people are calling this Merseyside home the chavviest house they've ever seen

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:15 BST
A TikTok account has ignited a social media frenzy over a Merseyside home dubbed the 'chavviest' ever, with unique decor choices stirring up the interior design community.

TikTok account Housing Horrors says people are calling this Merseyside home the “chavviest house they have ever seen”.

At the time of posting the video, the four-bed property on Thomas Drive in Prescot was on the market for offers in the region of £180,000 - a pretty decent price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, Housing Horrors said “people in the interior design community are going absolutely wild” at the decor, including ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ signs, velvet sofas and ‘fake’ Chanel rugs and duvet covers.

Thomas Drive, Prescot.placeholder image
Thomas Drive, Prescot. | Rightmove
Thomas Drive, Prescot.placeholder image
Thomas Drive, Prescot. | Rightmove

The TikToker noted that the home was incredibly clean but questioned design choices such as “door knockers” and pink bows on the backs of chairs.

He asked his viewers: “Is it tacky? Is it chavvy?” before adding: “It looks like a loving family home.”

Related topics:TikTokPropertyVideofirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice