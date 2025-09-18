Canva/Getty Images

Pet owners are not aware of the risks posed by what they’re feeding their dogs, according to a vet in the region.

Cllr Craig Walsh-McDonald, a registered veterinary nurse and regional operations director at Medivet Group Ltd, raised concerns during a Wirral Council adult social care and public health committee on September 16 during an update on the borough’s health protection strategy. This policy looks at how the borough is tackling infectious diseases and environmental hazards.

He said there had been a rise in feeding raw meat and raw food to pets which he said had real implications for human health, especially among those who are elderly or vulnerable. This is because raw food can contain bacteria that would be killed during cooking.

Cllr Walsh-McDonald said animals were eating raw meat and then transferring germs to their coat through licking as well as spreading potentially antibiotic resistant bacteria around the home. He asked whether it was having an impact on the Wirral population.

He said often vets staff needed to know whether a pet is eating raw food as vets are required to wear personal protective equipment, adding: “A lot of owners aren’t necessarily aware of the risks around this.” He also said vets were trying to educate people around antibiotic resistance.

In response, public health manager Helen Stott said the councillor had raised some valid points. On the issue of antibiotics, she said they were reviewing their approach to the issue. She said Wirral was one of the highest prescribers of antibiotics which was “not a great picture.” The overuse and misuse of antibiotics is commonly seen as a driver for resistance.

Ms Stott said they were training GPs so they understood the impact of overuse as well as giving the drugs in a more targeted way and reducing public demand. Councillors during the September 16 meeting also discussed a number of issues relating to performance in the borough’s social care department. Adult social care is one of the biggest costs to Wirral Council’s budget.

The committee also recommended to top councillors and party leaders on the local authority’s policy and resources committee to agree to move £300,000 from a back up contingency fund to redesign the local authority’s Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards team.

This team oversees a service required by law which provides a legal framework for people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions about their care themselves. The local authority said: “The safeguards are vital in ensuring that such deprivation of liberty only happens when it is necessary, proportionate and in the person’s best interests.”

The restructure of the council team will also cost an extra £758,000 per year going forward and this would need to be addressed going forward. Officers said this was so the council could continue to deliver the service effectively and improve.