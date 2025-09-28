A Wirral care leaver said he did not realise how bad homelessness was in Merseyside until he was on the streets himself. | Adobestock

Leon Finley, who has been homeless since March, felt ‘people need to know what is going on’. The 21-year-old was in the care system for about five years until he turned 18 but in March this year, his private landlord cancelled his tenancy. Leon said this was over a noise complaint but claims he was not at the house at the time.

Leon said he was kicked out the next day and was left to sleep on a friend’s couch. That no longer became an option due to a change of circumstances and he has been borrowing money from friends since to keep a roof over his head as well as volunteering for local homeless charity Step to Shelter.

He claims he was told by Wirral Council’s homelessness service he was not top priority for housing despite mental health diagnoses, suicidal thoughts, and his status as a care leaver. At one point he claims he was told by the local authority: “Stop calling the line, we can’t do anything for you.”

In an Ofsted inspection of Wirral’s children’s services published in 2024, a lack of accommodation choice for care leavers was highlighted as a key issue. However a further focused inspection later that year found the council had made progress in a number of areas and taken action.

Leon said he was then passed on to a charity who couldn’t help, describing the experience as ‘a game of pass the parcel’. However he said his personal advisor, part of the local authority’s team supporting care leavers when they turn 18, had tried their best to help him.

Leon is now being considered for two Wirral properties. However he said: “I am worried that if things fall through again, I am in danger of losing hope.

“I didn’t think I would be left like this when things did fall apart. I have been left to fend for myself. They have left me to rough sleep with a welfare check that never came.”

Having previously gone to jail following a fight, he told the LDRS: “All I have tried to do is pick myself back up. I have now got to a point where I am picking myself back up but the lack of support around the homelessness was quite shocking.”

He still plans to volunteer for Step to Shelter describing the issue of homelessness in Liverpool city centre as “an epidemic,” adding: “You know how big the town centre is and on almost every street and alleyway you walk down, you find homeless people. It’s really bad.”

On September 22, the local authority presented an annual report to its education committee highlighting progress in its children’s social care services. Officer Paul Smith said changes to the property pool plus bands meant an increasing number of care leavers were living independently in social housing.

The numbers of children in care has reduced with hundreds recieving emotional support and 26 care leavers are currently in higher education. This means more than ever are going to university.

A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “The council takes its role as the corporate parent extremely seriously and is absolutely committed to doing everything it can to support looked after young people into adulthood, in some cases until the age of 25.

“As part of this commitment, care leavers are supported to access suitable accommodation, which includes being given the highest priority status for social housing.

“Care leavers have an individually tailored pathway plan designed to help them achieve their goals and aspirations and are allocated their own personal advisor, who they meet with regularly for advice and support along the way. This includes support with additional needs and other specific issues where they are identified.

“Another part of our duty to all care leavers is around protecting their confidentiality, which means we are unable to discuss details of individual cases. However, we can confirm that Leon continues to be supported on his pathway plan by his personal asdvisor.”