St George's Cross flags fly from lampposts. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Attempts to take national flags down in one area of Merseyside have been defended by a local politician who said they had left people “feeling targeted, confused and scared.”

Cllr Jo Bird, Green councillor for Bromborough in Wirral, has come under fire from Wirral Council’s Conservatives for “virtue signalling” as well as the borough’s Reform UK branch. This was after Cllr Bird put a post out with fellow councillor Kieran Murphy criticising flags posted on the Rake, a road through her ward.

Across the country, people have been encouraged to put up flags as part of a grassroots campaign, though concerns have been raised around reported links to some far-right groups. There has been no formal campaign in Wirral but flags have been spotted going up in various places.

Cllr Jo Bird said: “I’m proud of the England that welcomes people from across the world. There’s no problem with people flying national flags on their own home. However, new flags on council lamp posts on The Rake in my ward of Bromborough and other parts of the Wirral have left some people feeling targeted, confused and scared. That’s not okay.

“Our streets should feel safe and be safe for everyone. Many people on the Wirral, including myself have asked the council to take these flags down but instead of being able to do their work in safety, council workers are having to deal with abuse and threats. That’s really not okay.”

Cllr Green, who leads the borough’s Conservatives, said: “This is just more virtue signalling from the Green Party. To suggest that anyone should be intimidated by our country’s flag is utter rubbish.

“The Union Flag and the flag of St George are powerful reminders of our sense of identity as a country. Wirral’s Conservative councillors stand with those patriots who are proud to fly our country’s flag and all it represents.”

Reform’s David Burgess-Joyce said the campaign was a small but effective way of protesting, adding: “The recent spate of flag-flying by patriotic Wirral residents is not a sign of intimidation but a genuine concern that their British values, sense of place, and society are being completely eroded.

“That place they all grew up in, that high-trust society, is being replaced with a feeling that everyone else’s beliefs and needs are more important than theirs, and a breaking-point has been reached.”

Responding, Cllr Bird said: “Council workers have been verbally abused and faced threats of physical violence for simply doing their job. It is absolutely appalling that right-wing parties in Wirral have not condemned that.

“Operation Raise the Colours is a divisive and far-right campaign that encourages unauthorised use of council lampposts and graffiti on roundabouts. I’m glad to see only a small minority on the Wirral have taken part in it.

“Those who effectively approve of this behaviour would rather see our communities divided than offer practical solutions to repair society. It is no coincidence at all that their political parties are funded by billionaires and oppose taxes on the super-wealthy.”

A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “As a general policy we will remove any items that have been attached or otherwise added to public property without permission. This is because there are a number of safety risks associated with people taking it upon themselves to display items on street furniture, such as lighting columns, road signs and other highway assets.”

The local authority did not confirm reports workers had faced abuse.