I'm the new editor of Liverpool World and I'm looking to work with the city's best influencers
We want to work with you!
Here at Liverpool World we are passionate about our wonderful city.
We are constantly looking at innovative ways to highlight the city’s best bars, restaurants, cafes, eateries and markets and we need your help.
We are offering a fabulous platform for influencers looking to boost their profile across the city.
Do you love trying new places? Do you have big social media following media following?
If so, we want to hear from you.
Vanessa Sims, editor at Liverpool World said: “We are offering influencers an opportunity to spread their content wider across the city, while cementing and growing their followers.
“If you want access to some of the most exclusive places in the city then this could be the collaboration you’ve been looking for.”
To get involved email [email protected] with a 100 words about why you love Liverpool and details of your social media accounts and followers.