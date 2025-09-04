A man from Stockbridge Village said he was trapped in his flat for three days after the lift in a tower block broke down.

Robert Symes, 68, has lived in Merecliff Heights for the last eight years and said there are several maintenance and security issues within the block, including ‘constant issues’ with the two lifts.

Merecliff forms part of a large housing development built during the 1960s for people displaced by slum clearance. The area was originally know as Cantril Farm, but was renamed ‘Stockbridge Village’ in 1983 and began a process of regeneration.

Robert Symes, 68, at his flat in Merecliff Heights, Stockbridge Village | LDRS

The block is now owned by ForHousing after it took over from Village Housing Association during the course of Mr Symes’ tenancy, but he believes conditions have worsened on the estate in recent years and cites a broken entrance door and lift problems as the main issues.

There are two lifts at Merecliff Court, one which serves the even numbered floors, and another which serves the odd-numbered floors. This time, Mr Symes said the lift servicing the even-numbered floors had broken down, meaning every other resident has to use the one remaining lift.

Unfortunately for Mr Symes, he said the lift servicing his floor was broken and he cannot access the other lift due to mobility issues. He explained: “The lift hasn’t been working for three days, it’s ridiculous. It’s a nightmare for me and I just can’t get out because of my health issues.

“I’ve had eight heart attacks and my knees have completely gone. I’m actually waiting to get some replacement knees but we’ll see how long that takes.

“I would have to use stairs to access the other lift, but they know I can’t use the stairs, they know about my conditions so they know I’m just trapped in here until the lift starts working again, but they’re not really interested.”

Nigel Sedman, Executive Director of Homes at ForHousing, said: “We are sorry for the disruption caused by the broken-down lift and for the inconvenience this has caused Mr Symes and other tenants at Merecliff Heights.

“Our teams were made aware of the issue on Monday, and a contractor attended the next day with the lift now fully back in service.”

Merecliff Heights, Stockbridge Village | LDRS

Another concern for Robert is the security and safety of the building. On visiting the estate, the LDRS found the front security door to Merecliff Heights was open and pulled away from the magnetic lock.

Mr Symes said he has also raised this issue, adding: “It might get fixed – not always – but its soon broken again. It’s not unusual for me to got and put my bins down and see groups of young people just stood about in and around the stairwells.

He added: “I’ll be honest with you, the caretaker is the only one you can rely on. He’s a nice lad and he’s here everyday. Some of the mess he has to clean up is just unreal.

“We get letters from the landlord about people tailgating us to get in the block, but they don’t have to because the door is wide open. The door has been broken now for the last nine days and when it’s not broken its wedged open, so I don’t see why we bother having a door at all to be honest.

“People are coming in here all the time and you have no idea whether they live here or not. It’s just not safe and it’s certainly not secure.”

Mr Sedman from ForHousing added: “We’re committed to supporting our tenants and making sure they are safe and comfortable in their homes.”