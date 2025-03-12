Everton Stadium prepares for the second test event with updated transport services.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has issued an “important update” ahead of the second test match at Everton Stadium.

At least 25,000 fans are expected at the under-21 friendly match at Bramley-Moore Dock on Sunday, March 23 – both to see the game and to experience the new 52,888-capacity stadium ahead of its full opening later this year.

The combined authority faced criticism following the first test match last month, with the new fan management zone at Sandhills station coming under fire and fans pointing out a lack of bus services.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said changes have been made based on feedback. He added: “We’ll keep listening. This is about making sure we get the best matchday experience possible – not just for Evertonians, but for the whole city region.”

Transport services will be stepped up ahead of and following the match, which kicks off at 2.00pm, with additional trains to nearby Sandhills station and an increased number of shuttle bus services to and from Everton Stadium.

Plans include a special 5.00pm direct Mersey Ferries sailing between the Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal at Liverpool’s Pier Head and Seacombe (Wirral) – a service which could become a regular matchday feature if passenger numbers are high enough.

Sunday rail services are to be increased before and after the upcoming test event, with Merseyrail trains running every 15 minutes – instead of the normal 30 minutes – on the Hunts Cross, Southport and Ormskirk branches of the Northern Line, with eight car trains operating where possible. Services on the Wirral Line will run to a normal Sunday timetable.

As well as commercial bus services, an increased number of shuttle buses will operate ahead of and following the event – both from Liverpool city centre and Bootle bus station with park and ride options available at both locations.

Everton’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong said: “All parties are united and working together, in consultation with supporters, to ensure the matchday and non-matchday experience at Everton Stadium is the best it can be.

“That starts with travel to and from the stadium and an area of the city that is set for huge regeneration in the decades ahead.

“Our test events are designed to stress test the stadium and also understand supporter behaviours in terms of how they reach the stadium. We have taken a lot from the first event and I have no doubt we will learn even more later this month when we open our doors to almost two-thirds as many Evertonians for the second test event.

“The importance of travel to supporters, especially those with accessibility needs, is not lost on anyone. We have already taken on board fan feedback from that event and, alongside our colleagues from the local council, combined authority and transport authorities, have committed to continue open dialogue and to enhance communication around transport as we welcome more and more people.”