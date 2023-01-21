Take a look at these lovely images of red squirrels in Merseyside, taken by various local photographers.

Saturday (January 21) is Red Squirrel Appreciation Day, dedicated to sharing information about the role the creatures play in supporting the environment and how we can help protect them.

Sadly, though once a common sight across the UK, red squirrels are now an endangered species, but Formby is one of the areas lucky enough to home the cute creatures.

Many locals will remember childhood days out to Formby’s Red Squirrel Reserve - or the squirrel park as I fondly called it - and we have created a gallery of photos of the cute creatures exploring the reserve and surroundng areas.

Taken by various local photographers, take a look at these lovely photos.

1. Formby red squirrels Image: Gary Chadbond. Photography/Beautiful Britain via Facebook

2. Formby red squirrels Image: SPDP/Wikimedia

3. Formby red squirrels Image: Liz North

4. Formby red squirrels Image: Paul Beech/Paul's Wildlife & Nature Photography via Facebook