Brand new trains will soon be operating across Merseyside.

Merseyrail’s brand new trains will finally make their debut on the rail network on Monday (January 23) when they make their inaugural passenger journey the Kirkby line.

The new Class 777 trains, will eventually replace the 40-year-old models, known as 507 and 508.

The brand-new pubicly owned trains are worth £500m and feature Wi-Fi, plugs and a bright, airy saloon - as well as the ability to carry 50% more passengers.

In honour of the new models, we take a look at back at Merseyrail’s trains which have served Merseyside residents for many years.

Inside the new Class 777 Merseyrail trains due to operate from January 23, 2023.

Merseyrail train in the sun, 2022.

The new 507 train, next to the current 508 - mixed traffic testing at Hightown, 2021.

Testing of the new Class 777 trains at Sandhills Station, 2021.