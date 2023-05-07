In pictures: Eurovision 2023 Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony in Liverpool - acts sport iconic outfits
Eurovision acts attended the event on Sunday afternoon.
Eurovision stars are in attendance at the official ‘turquoise’ carpet opening, in Liverpool, ahead of the Big Eurovision Welcome this evening (Sunday May 7).
Hosted by Liverpool-born presenter, Sam Quek and Ukrainian commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko, the event began at 3.00pm and saw Eurovision acts such as Mae Muller and Blanca Paloma walk the carpet.
Here are some of our favourite snaps of the event.
This story is being updated live.
