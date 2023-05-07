Register
In pictures: Eurovision 2023 Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony in Liverpool - acts sport iconic outfits

Eurovision acts attended the event on Sunday afternoon.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:07 BST

Eurovision stars are in attendance at the official ‘turquoise’ carpet opening, in Liverpool, ahead of the Big Eurovision Welcome this evening (Sunday May 7).

Hosted by Liverpool-born presenter, Sam Quek and Ukrainian commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko, the event began at 3.00pm and saw Eurovision acts such as Mae Muller and Blanca Paloma walk the carpet.

Here are some of our favourite snaps of the event.

This story is being updated live.

Italy’s Marco Mengoni strikes a pose.

1. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Liverpool Opening Ceremony Turquoise Carpet

Italy’s Marco Mengoni strikes a pose.

Vesna, Czechia’s entry pose outside St George’s Hall.

2. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Liverpool Opening Ceremony Turquoise Carpet

Vesna, Czechia’s entry pose outside St George’s Hall. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Sweden’s Loreen looks very happy to be in Liverpool!

3. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Liverpool Opening Ceremony Turquoise Carpet

Sweden’s Loreen looks very happy to be in Liverpool! Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

TuralTuranX, representative for Azerbaijan sport floral shirts and corsets.

4. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Liverpool Opening Ceremony Turquoise Carpet

TuralTuranX, representative for Azerbaijan sport floral shirts and corsets. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

