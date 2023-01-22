2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

Today (January 22) is Chinese New Year, marking the beginning of a year of the Rabbit.

Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and the iconic Chinese Ceremonial Archway, New Year celebrations took place in Liverpool’s Chinatown and across the city centre.

The annual Chinese New Year Festival saw trees filled with red Chinese lanterns, the dragon parading the streets and a series of live performances. Three specially designed Chinese New Year rabbit lanterns, standing 1.5 metres high, will took pride of place near the Chinese Arch, created by local artist Becky Bryson.

This year’s festival saw an incredible turn out, with huge crowds gathered at Great George Square.

Take a look at a gallery of the celebrations.

1. Chinese New Year 2023 Chinatown at night. Photo Sales

2. Chinese New Year 2023 A range of fairground rides available for the little ones. Photo Sales

3. Chinese New Year 2023 Chinatown lights up for the Lunar New Year. Photo Sales

4. Chinese New Year 2023 Crowds gather to watch the parade. Photo Sales