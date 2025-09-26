A Wirral care home that exposed people “to the risk of harm” has been rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors assessed The Woodlands Care Home, at Birkenhead Road in Meols, between April 29 and May 2, 2025, after receiving “concerns about the quality of service”.

The care home was rated as ‘inadequate’ for safe, effective and well-led, and ‘good’ for caring and responsive according to the CQC report published on September 17. It received an overall rating of ‘inadequate’.

According to the CQC, The Woodlands Care Home supports up to 16 older people and those living with sensory impairments, across two floors. At the time of the inspection the service supported 14 people, and the CQC reviewed records, spoke with staff, leaders and relatives and reviewed records in relation to people’s support.

The watchdog found that the provider “was in breach of 4 legal regulations in relation to, safe care and treatment, good governance, staffing and fit and proper persons employed”. It placed the care home in special measures.

The report explained: “People were exposed to the risk of harm because the provider failed to ensure the premises were safe to use for their intended purpose.

“Parts of the service were unclean, unhygienic, and poorly maintained.

“Care plans failed to reflect people’s current needs or accurately identify and manage risks, and there was limited evidence of meaningful engagement with people, relatives, or the wider community.

“The provider failed to ensure appropriate systems were in place to manage medicines safely. Audits were being completed; however, they failed to identify the issues and concerns found during the inspection.

“The service was not well-led. Governance and management systems were ineffective, resulting in poor oversight, with numerous unaddressed actions, and low staff morale.”

The CQC noted that some people gave positive experiences of care and support in the service, with some expressing general satisfaction with the home environment. One person said, “Yes I like it here, I like my room and the food is great.” However, some people referenced the lack of meaningful activities.

Relatives commented on the lack of meaningful activities and stated, “There are little or no activities at the service.” Another relative stated, “Staff are very busy, sometimes too busy to sit and chat or to accompany someone down the corridor.”

Other people told the CQC they had to wait at times for personal care. The CQC noted: “People said when they pressed call bells these were not always answered quickly as the staff were so busy.”

LiverpoolWorld has contacted The Woodlands Care Home for a comment.