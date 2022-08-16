Veronika Yasynska left Kyiv following the Russian invasion and has become an integral part of the Liverpool community.

“On the 24th of February, I woke up to three massive explosions. I knew that it was really close because of the sound and vibration. The war had started.”

Veronika Yasynska fled Kyiv after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year and has now become a leading voice for refugees in Liverpool.

The 29-year-old shares her moving story of how the war has affected Ukrainian families like hers with LiverpoolWorld.

Veronika was a PR and brand manager in Ukraine

Bombed out of Ukraine

“The 26th of February was the closest missile strike to a civilian building, right next to my house. That moment is a level of fear I will never forget,” Ms Yasynska recalls.

“Where I was living was not safe, because my house was on the same street as a military base and airport,” she said.

Ms Yasynska and her family were forced to leave their homes after the local railway station was bombed.

She regularly posted Instagram updates so that her friends would know she was still alive.

After leaving Kyiv, the family travelled to many cities around Ukraine and volunteered to help others in need, despite having no warm food or sleep.

She said: “We needed to just run and survive. We then journeyed through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland and eventually made it to Liverpool on April 10.”

Inspired by her new home

After settling in Liverpool, Ms Yasynska, who was a PR and brand manager in Ukraine, began exploring the city and visited Liverpool Central Library.

She said: “It was one of the first places which I visited in Liverpool and I was mesmerised by the beauty of the Central Library. My next thought was that I wanted to show the library to each Ukrainian who came here because of the war.

“So in partnership with the library, I started to organise a tour for Ukraininans.”

Veronika organising Ukranian books at the library.

Ms Yasynska believes that access to literature is important, she said: “Knowledge and education is an important weapon especially if someone doesn’t want to be an easy victim of propaganda.

“I faced the issue that young Ukrainians couldn’t find literature in our native tongue and decided to start a process with the library of purchasing Ukrainian books. Now you can find absolutely amazing varieties of books for children and adults.”

Another Ukrainian refugee living in Liverpool borrowed some books for her son and thanked Veronika ‘for helping us to not forget the native language.’

Celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day in Liverpool

Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24, celebrating its declaration of independence from the U.S.S.R in 1991.

The holiday celebrates Ukrainian language, culture and those who fought for independence and it is more important than ever after Russia’s recent and continued invasion.

Ms Yasynska is involved in planning an event at the Museum of Liverpool for anyone who wants to know more about Ukrainian culture and how to support the nation.

She said: “Independence Day events will consist of several part: entertainment and cartoons about Ukraine, in Travelbook, Ukraine.”

Travelbook, Ukraine. contains facts, letters to soldiers and illustrations.

“The next part is a film about Ukraine and the current situation. I think one of the important parts is that Ukrainians wrote letters of gratitude to British people which we will add to a second book, Ukraїner.”

Both books will be presented at the museum and copies will be for sale.

As well as the title of a book, Ukrainer are an organisation who risk their lives on the front line making reports, capturing war crimes and delivering truthful information about the conflict. All proceeds from the sales of Ukrainer and Travelbook. Ukraine will go directly to their team.