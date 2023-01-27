Holocaust Memorial Day falls on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp where more than a million people died during the second world war.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27 each year, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as well as serving as an act of remembrance of all victims of the Holocaust and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Darfur.

At 4pm, people across the UK will light candles and put them in their windows to remember those who were murdered for who they were and stand against prejudice and hatred today.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is encouraging people to share pictures of the candles, using the hashtag #LightThe Darkness.

Services will be held across Merseyside, and Liverpool Town Hall, the Cunard Building and St George’s Hall will also be lit purple to mark the day.

Services in Merseyside

Liverpool

Liverpool will hold a Service of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall. The service, for invited guests, will be held on Friday, 27 January, and will include prayers led by Rabbi Natan Fagleman, Allerton Hebrew Congregation, and an Act of Commitment by representatives of other faiths.

There will also be a performance by the King David High School choir and John Gorman will read the poem “Peace Perfect Peace.”

Wirral

Wirral Deen Centre is hosting a range of educational workshops, to teach local youth about genocide.

Sefton

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Southport on Sunday January 29 at 13:30. Guest speakers include the High-Sheriff of Merseyside, Sefton CEO, the Mayor of Sefton and local MPs.

Knowsley

On Friday January 27, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast outside the Huyton Municipal Building and the Kirkby Centre and the Greystone Footbridge will also be lit purple. Earlier in the week, a minute’s silence was held at the Council meeting.

St Helens

Pupils from Nutgrove Methodist Primary School have worked with artist Helen Newell to create figures that will form a new art installation to remember the millions who perished in the holocaust during the second world war which will launch at Thatto Heath Library on Friday January 27 at 2:00pm where a candle lighting ceremony will also take place. The exhibition will be available to view until Friday February 17.