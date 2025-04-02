Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The findings of an investigation into failings that left almost a dozen trains trapped and passengers stranded during winter are to be made public.

Amid snow and ice falling across Merseyside during a cold snap in January, services across the Merseyrail network were completely suspended for a number of hours, leaving commuters stranded and trying to find other ways to get to work or around the region.

Furious Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram slammed Merseyrail and Network Rail over the chaos passengers experienced on the network and announced an independent review into the problems.

As part of the inquest into what went wrong, bosses from both Merseyrail and Network Rail joined train manufacturer Stadler in front of the Liverpool City Region transport committee to explain themselves.

Neil Grabham, Merseyrail managing director, told members how when it became apparent the “fast paced” conditions were becoming more and more serious, the company moved to declare the highest level of incident impacting its ability to deliver for customers.

In a bid to further understand what went wrong, Metro Mayor Mr Rotheram appointed Vernon Everitt, Greater Manchester’s transport commissioner, to lead an independent and objective review of the rail industry’s winter preparations for the Merseyrail network.

He will now reveal his findings into January’s failings when the committee meets later this week. During the session earlier in the year, Mr Grabham said the entire Merseyrail network was suspended for around two hours but a critical disruption incident totalled five hours.

He added: “We have to say sorry to the many thousands of passengers that we impacted on that day and prevented making their planned journeys.” The director said it became apparent by 9.30am that the operator was dealing with a serious incident and services were suspended, with a network wide message issued to seek other modes of transport.

A total of 11 trains became trapped and stranded across the network, including one left at Old Roan for around three hours. Confirming Mr Everitt’s appointment, Mr Rotheram said: “The recent disruption on our rail network was completely unacceptable and had a significant impact on our residents who rely on trains to get to work, school and important appointments.

“With the appointment of Vernon Everitt to lead this independent review, we’re taking a thorough, impartial look at how the rail industry plans for and responds to extreme weather. Vernon brings with him a wealth of experience in the transport sector, and his expertise will be invaluable in ensuring we learn from this and improve our winter preparedness.

“My priority is making sure that passengers in the Liverpool City Region not only have a reliable transport system, but that they receive clear communication from Merseyrail in the event of impacted services.” Before joining Mr Burnham’s team in 2022, succeeding former Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman in the role, the 61-year-old spent 14 years at Transport for London leading on communications, data and ticketing.

He played a key role in strategies around the London 2012 Olympic Games and led the London Underground. This paved the way for him to make the move north, linking up with Mr Burnham, working alongside Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and city region leaders to develop their integrated transport plan across the Bee Network which launched in 2023.

He sits as non-executive chair of TfGM’s Executive Board and also serves as a non-executive director for Transport for Wales. He will present his findings to the committee at Mann Island on Thursday.