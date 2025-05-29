I’ve been diagnosed with rare stage 4 cancer says Liverpool-born Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski
The 64-year-old, who moved to Australia as a child, is best known for featuring in Australian sitcom Kath And Kim and the film Babe.
Sharing a video and statement on social media today (May 29), Szubanski said: “Lovelies. Well. Some not great news. I’ve been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma—a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.
“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.
“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.”
The actress said she had shared her head “in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks” and that she will be “lying very low while my immune system takes a hammering”.
She continued: “If you see me out and about—don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.”
