A community church said they’d been told people had to take meals in corridors following protests outside a Wirral hotel.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Luke’s Methodist Church, which has been supporting asylum seekers in Hoylake for the last five years, hopes the community will be able to reunite going forward.

Protests and counter-demonstrations took place earlier this month outside a former Holiday Inn hotel in Hoylake following reports the Home Office is planning to use it in the future as accommodation for male asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Luke's Methodist Church in Hoylake | LDRS

The hotel was initially used to house male asylum seekers before families were then placed there in recent years. Wirral Council has asked people to make sure they do not share false or inaccurate information and said it objects to the plans.

Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett has also written to the government outlining the local authority’s concerns and the council is seeking legal advice following a recent High Court decision. Two Wirral MPs, including Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle, have also issued statements on the matter.

Speaking to the LDRS on August 6, Reverend Noel Sharp, Superintendent, from the church on Market Street, said they’d had a steady group of people contact them over the years because they were welcoming and open, including Christians who had fled Iran because of religious persecution.

The church has held baptisms for people, provided a temporary school for children, given space for women to cook, and offered help for people to get online. Asylum seekers in the hotel have even catered for events and suppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In lockdown when the hotel was previously used to house male asylum seekers, the church said it provided “a place of welcome and a place of safety” for them. Rev Sharp said: “From the people we have met and had quite long conversations with and heard their stories of why members of their families have been killed in some cases, I have been convinced they have been genuine.”

He felt there hadn’t been significant issues when the hotel had previously housed male asylum seekers and believes people have a right to seek asylum. He told the LDRS: “Every human being from a church perspective is created in the image of God and loved by God.

“We remember the story that when Jesus was born, his life was in danger from being killed by Herod so he and his family fled to Egypt. Jesus was a refugee at his birth so that should be a significant story that shapes certainly the Christian church.”

He added: “People who follow the teachings of Jesus I think should be open to receiving people who are asylum seekers partly because Jesus was and because it’s very deeply engrained in the Christian tradition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cate Warbrick, who has been involved with the church since 2018, said the hotel had previously housed documented asylum seekers and she had not seen any evidence to suggest the future occupants of the hotel would be undocumented, illegal immigrants.

While she felt there was a lot more heat in the current debate around immigration, she wants to see an open dialogue about ways the hotel’s future inhabitants could get involved in the community.

For example, she said one person concerned about the Home Office plans suggested a neighbourhood watch scheme. While she disagreed with the reasons behind the suggestion, she believes a scheme like this could have wider community benefits to tackle issues like antisocial behaviour and bringing people together.

Due to the protests, she said some families were scared to leave the hotel though this was less of an issue as things had died down. She also told the LDRS families had already been moved out and families in contact with them had told them the hotel was quiet with few people in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is no doubt their lives were changed by the protests because they had to go back to the hotel before they got locked down whereas they have always been free at any time.

“They had to close the dining room because that faces the street so they were forced to take their meals in a corridor or in their rooms.”

Referring to a recent sermon held at the church, she said: “I’d like the community to see each other as human beings. I want to get past that hate and recognise people have got ideas about how we can make this work if the single men come.

“So they can come together as a community which Hoylake is renowned for, for helping each other. That is what has been sad is we have temporarily lost that community spirit. There are a lot of people in Hoylake and Meols who will work for that.”