A dad who has been going to Everton games for almost 80 years has said changes to parking around the club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium may not be enough for the Blues’ disabled fans.

Mike Penn, from Maghull, has been following his beloved Toffees since he was just two years old.

He was lucky enough to become one of the thousands of fans to secure a season ticket for Everton’s first season at their new home on the banks of the Mersey after 133 years at Goodison Park. After months of negotiations, it was revealed earlier in July that Liverpool Council would reintroduce the controversial matchday parking scheme ahead of the final test event at Bramley-Moore Dock on August 9.

Mike, who has a blue badge owing to mobility issues, travels to the game with friends and has now expressed concerns that the parking offer at the new stadium may mean he and fans with disabilities may miss out. The city council has issued guidelines ahead of the final test event on August 9 advising where fans who require assistance can park.

Evertonian Mike, who will be visiting the stadium for the first time next month when he takes his seat in the towering south stand, explained his long-standing love for the club and his worries ahead of the game. He said: “I first went with my mum when I was two, she was an avid Blue.

“Then I started going with my grandad before I started playing football. It’s giving me all kinds of concerns but I was made up to get a ticket.

“Three of us go together in the same car for most games. I can’t walk far, I’ve had a hip replacement and I have arthritis in both knees.

“The access issue is poor for everybody. When I was fitter, I’d get the train or the bus in, there’s not enough car parks for disabled fans.”

After consultation with representatives from those living and working around the Hill Dickinson Stadium footprint, Liverpool Council has confirmed it has changed the operation of the parking zone in time for the final test event next month. Among the amendments include increased blue badge parking around Regent Road.

Mike said he and his friends intended to go and scout out parking places before the test event. He said: “At Goodison we’d park near the ground, get there early to get a spot and I’d walk the short distance to get in.

“I used to sit in the Upper Gwladys and the stewards would laugh with us because it would take us ages to get up the stairs. On some days, I’m not too bad but on others I can’t go because it gets so bad. I’ve written letters, I’ve phoned people to try and get more information about it.

“It’s not going to be enough for me or anyone. I could just about manage at Goodison but the more I think about it, I think it’s not good.

“I don’t know how far the permits are from the ground and there are hundreds of others with blue badges who will want to get from their car, enter the ground, find the seat, get there and then the same journey back. Three hours isn’t enough.”

Timing has been an issue for Mike before, who actually missed James Tarkowski’s stunning strike at the end of the last Merseyside derby at Goodison last season as he’d begun to make his way back to his car. He added: “I want to be able to enjoy it, I want to be able to get there comfortably, I’m a big Evertonian.

“If I’m too far away, I won’t get there.”

In its advice to fans, Liverpool Council said in the first instance – blue badge holders should follow the guidance in “The Blue Badge scheme: rights and responsibilities in England.” This is in addition to being able to park on yellow lines, unless there is a loading/unloading restriction, so long as a valid Blue Badge is displayed along with the blue parking clock and the vehicle is not causing an obstruction.

According to the council’s guidance, Everton FC will implement road closures on a number of roads around the stadium on event days. They will reserve the right to not permit vehicle entry to, or exit from, these roads on safety grounds.