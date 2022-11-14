The factory in Aintree produces Jaffa Cakes, Club biscuits and around 4,000 tons of Cream Crackers every year.

Hundreds of workers at the Jacob’s factory in Aintree have walked out in a row over pay meaning the nation could be left short of Jaffa Cakes, Cream Crackers and other festive favourites this Christmas.

The GMB Union said more than 750 workers at Jacobs Bakery will remain on strike indefinitely, until bosses at the firm agree to negotiate a new pay deal for its members.

The industrial action could mean a shortage of household favourites such as Twiglets, Club biscuits, Mini Cheddars, Cracker Crisps, Jaffa Cakes cake bars and Cream Crackers this Christmas.

GMB National officer Eamon O’Hearn said: “These workers are rightly angry – they put themselves on the line to keep the company going during the pandemic. Now they need some help to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, but it’s falling on deaf ears.

“Jacob’s workers will now be on strike 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the company comes back to the negotiating table.”

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase for staff, to bring wages in line with inflation, which is running at 10.1%. Staff have rejected a 4.25% offer during negotiations which have dragged on for more than a year, according to the GMB. Staff began a series of 12 hour strikes in September but have stepped up the scale of the walk outs.

News of the all-out strike comes the week after the majority of Merseyside nurses voted to join a national strike over pay and Liverpool dockers drew a halt to their industrial action, after agreeing an improved salary package.

Jacob’s parent company Pladis Global said in a statement: "We regret that the GMB has decided to take this course of action, despite all of the efforts we have made to reach an agreement with the union. However, we want to reiterate that our door remains open to the GMB for further discussions with their representatives."