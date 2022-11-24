The food critic headed to the The Welkin to review the traditional breakfast - complete with black pudding and HP sauce.

A Japanese vlogger has gone viral after he posted a rave review of a Wetherspoons’ full English fry-up - but didn’t like the black pudding.

Daichi Ishizawa, who is in his 20s, travels the UK reviewing cultural and consumer institutions nationwide. But his review of the full English fry-up at a Wetherspoons in Liverpool really hit the spot. Daichi ordered the traditional breakfast, with a cup of tea, at The Welkin, near the Metquarter, and reviewed each item.

Advertisement

Speaking in Japanese, with English subtitles, he first took a sip of the tea and said he enjoyed it as it “warms him up”. He then starts with the sausage, garnished with HP sauce, and declared: “OMG it’s so good,” said Daichi, and explains that Japanese sausages are not as crispy as the UK ones.

Daichi then devours the bacon claiming all UK meat “is always good - especially the chicken”. He goes on to described the hash brown as “awesome” and finished the beans and fried egg while licking his lips. The only item on the plate that didn’t receive a rave review - was the black pudding - which he stated was “not good”.

Daichi, originally from Motomiya in the Fukushima prefecture, Japan, said: “My ex-girlfriend from the UK told me that Wetherspoons was the place she wanted to take me to the most in the UK. She used to tell me about it so I knew the name for a long time.

“My favourite things about Wetherspoons are first, the prices, second, the quality and thirdly, the mobile order system. Especially prices and quality are really good, some people told me it’s frozen food, but it’s still so good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Also I can feel something like British spirit and culture from the pub, that I can’t experience at McDonald’s, Subway or anything like American food chains.”

Daichi, who is based in Liverpool, but travels the UK for his vlog, says Spoons, in particular, as well as other pubs, have a vibe that’s not comparable to Japan.

Daichi Ishizawa reviews JD Wetherspoon’s full English breakfast

He added: “When it comes to prices and food quality, we have similar things in Japan, and maybe other countries have too, but we can’t copy the atmosphere and I liked it so much.”

Advertisement

Daichi started his vlog two months ago, where he compares British and Japanese culture.

He said: “My vlog is about comparing the UK and Japanese culture, but mostly I just enjoy British food though. Also, I wanna tell British people which Japanese restaurants are authentic. I want to be a person who spreads good things about the UK to Japanese people.”

Advertisement