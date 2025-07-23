Liverpool-born Jimmy McGovern writer returns to his hometown with a powerful new BBC drama that explores the impact of abuse from inside the family.

The BAFTA-winning screenwriter is back with another hard-hitting drama. and this time, it’s set on the streets he knows best.

Unforgivable, a new BBC production written by McGovern and made by Liverpool-based LA Productions, is a powerful and unflinching fictional drama centred on the Mitchell family, as they grapple with the aftermath of sexual abuse committed by one of their own.

Liverpool-born Jimmy McGovern writer returns to his hometown with a powerful new BBC drama, Unforgivable | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the show stars Bobby Schofield, Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Friel.

It explores themes of trauma, guilt, family loyalty and whether it’s ever truly possible to move forward after such devastation.

Speaking to National World, McGovern revealed the inspiration behind the story came from a letter he once received from a woman who worked with sex offenders.

“She told me a story,” he said. “It was about a young man who was a child abuser whom she was treating.

“And he found out - or had it confirmed, I can't remember exactly - that he too had been abused as a boy.”

That conversation stayed with McGovern, eventually forming the seed for Unforgivable, a drama that looks at abuse not just as an individual crime, but as a devastating trauma that ripples across entire families and generations.

“I think the subject should be approached with compassion and intelligence and understanding,” he explained.

“I'm not saying go easy on child abusers. Lock them up. It’s an enormous crime. But that doesn’t mean we can’t treat the subject with compassion. You can still be tough, but thoughtful.”

McGovern is proud that Unforgivable was filmed in his hometown.

“It's a thing I always like. I always like a film to be filmed in Liverpool, if it's mine. Sometimes it can’t be, for all kinds of reasons, but if it can be, yes, it ought to be filmed here,” he said.

“The city is absolutely stunningly beautiful. And the most important thing is it gives Scousers access to technical jobs, and from those technical jobs, access to money.”

McGovern’s long career in television began in Liverpool too as part of the original Brookside team.

“I was learning the job. I’d never worked in TV before in my life, but neither had anybody else on that show,” he recalled.

“For the first six months, Brookside was terrible, and then it got a bit better and a bit better and a bit better.

“That’s because people were learning on the job. And many of those people went on to become stalwarts of the TV industry.”

With Unforgivable, McGovern says he hopes audiences come away with more than just a gripping story.

“I like to think they’ll say to themselves: I’ve learned something there.”