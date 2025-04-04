Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool woman who suffocated her newborn baby and left his body in woodland has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Joanne Sharkey, 55, admitted responsibility over the death of her baby son, named Callum by police, after being arrested in July 2023 following an investigation that spanned nearly three decades.

The body of the baby, believed to be born at full term, was discovered in Warrington near Gulliver’s World on March 14, 1998 by a local dog walker. At the time, the identity of the boy’s parents was not known but they were found after an investigation by the police.

Through DNA analysis, the mother of the baby, Joanne Sharkey, and the father were identified. This occurred via the identification of a familial link between the baby and somebody who was related to him, who had been added to the Police DNA Database.

Both parents were arrested on July 28, 2023 on suspicion of murder. The man was released without facing any charges, but the mother Joanne Sharkey, of Denham Close, Liverpool, was charged with murder and concealing the birth of a baby.

She later admitted she killed the baby while suffering from postnatal depression after the birth of her first child in 1996, and pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Passing sentence at Liverpool Crown Court today (April 4), Mrs Justice Eady told Sharkey she accepted her mental state at the time had “substantially impaired your ability to form rational judgments” and since then had been “haunted” by what she had done.

Sharkey wiped away tears as the judge said she would pass a suspended sentence. Mrs Justice Eady said: “I’m clear you suffered a lengthy postnatal depression. The events that bring us to this court are both terrible and tragic.

“Nothing I can do or say can turn the clock back to resolve the tragedy of this case. You lived isolated with this terrible and tragic knowledge.

“You had carried this with you the whole time, thinking about it every day. I’m satisfied your offending was not planned or premeditated. I’m satisfied that this very sad case calls for compassion.

“No useful purpose would be achieved by immediate imprisonment.”

Sharkey was given a two-year prison sentence for manslaughter and six months for the offence of concealment of the birth of a child, to run concurrent and both suspended for two years.

At an earlier hearing, prosecution barrister Jonas Hankin KC said psychiatrists agreed Sharkey was “fearful of becoming a mother to another child” and developed a depressive illness which “substantially impaired (her) ability to form rational judgment and exercise self-control”.

She told police she kept her pregnancy a secret and when the baby was born in the bathroom of her house in Croxteth, she heard him starting to make a noise and covered his nose and mouth “to make him quiet”.

Nina Grahame KC, defending Sharkey, said: “Were it not for her mental illness it is inconceivable a woman such as Mrs Sharkey would have failed to care for her newborn child.”

Outside court, Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, from Cheshire Police, said: “The case of Baby Callum has stayed with the local community for 27 years; he has never been forgotten, and his memory has lived on in the area ever since.

“But our efforts to locate who cut his innocent life short have never wavered over the years, and the case was subject to regular reviews and refreshed searches of the National DNA Database.

“It was thanks to this that a familial DNA match was identified, and following a thorough investigation, Sharkey was identified, arrested and later charged.

“I would again like to thank the officers and staff involved throughout this investigation, whether this was back in 1998, or more recently, whose dedication meant someone was brought before the courts to be held accountable for a baby’s untimely death.

“While the sentencing hearing today marks the end of these proceedings, we will continue to remember Callum, as will all those who have been affected by this tragic case.”