A former Liverpool mayor has been charged with bribery and misconduct relating to council contracts.

Merseyside Police has today (March 7) charged 12 people with offences of bribery and misconduct following an extensive investigation, named Operation Aloft, connected to the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

The former Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, 67, has been charged with one count of bribery, one count of misconduct in a public office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office. He was first arrested in 2020.

77-year-old Derek Hatton, the former deputy leader of Liverpool City Council has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

The full list of those charged is as follows:

David Anderson, 37 years, Wincanton Street, Wavertree, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office

Andrew Barr, 51 years, of Kendal Way, Ainsdale, charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and one count of bribery – former Assistant Director at Liverpool City Council

Phillipa Cook, 49 years of Rookery Drive, Mossley Hill, charged with two counts of bribery

Alex Croft, 29 years, of Bold Lane, Aughton, Lancashire, charged with one count of bribery

Julian Flanagan, 53 years, of Poplar Avenue, Crosby charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Paul Flanagan 61 years, of Ormskirk Road, Knowsley Village, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Derek Hatton, 77 years, of Livingston Drive, Aigburth, charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office

Sonjia Hatton, 49 years, of Livingston Drive, Aigburth, charged with one count of misconduct in a public office

Nicholas Kavanagh, 56 years, of Rookery Drive, Mossley Hill, charged with two counts of bribery – former Director at Liverpool City Council

Adam McLean, 54 years, of Acrefield Road, Woolton, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

James Shalliker, 38 years of School Lane, Downholland, Lancashire, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

All those charged will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday, March 28.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Richard Kemp, said: “I ask all people who have an interest in the charges which have been issued against the former Elected Mayor of Liverpool and 11 others not to comment, make allegations or do anything which might impede the proper course of justice.

“I hope that the matters will be resolved quickly so that all concerned, and our City can move on. Other legal cases involving former Liverpool staff within Operation Sheridan are still outstanding after 12 years. Justice delayed is justice denied.”