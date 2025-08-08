John Lewis Liverpool unveiled its all-new Beauty Hall, with a “glow up” which promises to be a “dream come true” for beauty and skincare fans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beauty Hall has expanded by nearly 40%, boasting more branded beauty counters - in a first for John Lewis, the store now includes Rihanna’s beauty and skincare brand Fenty.

There is also a new dedicated area for fragrance, featuring brands like Byredo and Loewe, as well as a brand-new Tish Lyon piercing studio and jewellery welding service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewis Liverpool. | John Lewis

To celebrate the upgrade, John Lewis is hosting an event all weekend, including exclusive brand experiences, and “unforgettable” beauty moments. From today (Friday, August 8) through to Sunday (August 10), Paradise Place has been transformed into a beauty wonderland, offering makeup masterclasses and giveaways.

Rebecca Johnson, John Lewis Liverpool branch manager, said: "We can’t wait to welcome our customers to see our all-new Beauty Hall and other amazing upgrades this weekend.

“This will be THE destination in Liverpool for the best in premium beauty, including Fenty, Trinny London, Laneige, Chantecaille, and La Mer!”

The Beauty Hall revamp is part of a wider, multi-million pound investment which sees the addition of new 114-seater Ori Caffe, an expanded menswear section, and a cutting-edge Apple installation in the technology department.

John Lewis Liverpool can be found at 70 St John Street, in Liverpool ONE.