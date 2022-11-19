Katie Melua is heading across the UK with her Love & Money tour in 2023 - here’s everything you need to know

Katie Melua has announced her Love & Money Tour for 2023, and the singer-songwriter will be stopping off in Liverpool . Kicking off at Bexhill at De La Warr Pavilion on May 2, the trek next year will see Melua visit 14 major cities, wrapping up at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on May 20.

The tour shares its name with Melua’s forthcoming album, which is set to arrive next spring, though a release date is still to be confirmed. Each stop will see her performing classic hits alongside new music. Her last studio full-length release was ‘Acoustic Album No. 8’ in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love & Money Tour including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

When is Katie Melua in Liverpool?

Liverpool is the ninth stop on the Love & Money tour. The gig is scheduled to take place at the city’s Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, May 14 2023.

How to get tickets to see Katie Melua in Liverpool

Tickets go on general sale on November 25 at 10am via the Live Nation website .

Live Nation will launch a presale on November 24 at 10am.

Full list of Katie Melua UK tour dates

Katie Melua will be touring the UK in May 2023, scheduled to play in the following cities: