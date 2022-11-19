Katie Melua has announced her Love & Money Tour for 2023, and the singer-songwriter will be stopping off in Liverpool. Kicking off at Bexhill at De La Warr Pavilion on May 2, the trek next year will see Melua visit 14 major cities, wrapping up at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on May 20.
The tour shares its name with Melua’s forthcoming album, which is set to arrive next spring, though a release date is still to be confirmed. Each stop will see her performing classic hits alongside new music. Her last studio full-length release was ‘Acoustic Album No. 8’ in 2021.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Love & Money Tour including dates, venue and how to get tickets.
When is Katie Melua in Liverpool?
Liverpool is the ninth stop on the Love & Money tour. The gig is scheduled to take place at the city’s Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, May 14 2023.
How to get tickets to see Katie Melua in Liverpool
Tickets go on general sale on November 25 at 10am via the Live Nation website.
Live Nation will launch a presale on November 24 at 10am.
Full list of Katie Melua UK tour dates
Katie Melua will be touring the UK in May 2023, scheduled to play in the following cities:
- Tuesday, May 2 2023 - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea
- Wednesday, May 3 2023 - Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth
- Friday, May 5 2023 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- Saturday, May 6 2023 - Sage, Gateshead
- Monday, May 8 2023 - Barbican, York
- Tuesday, May 9 2023 - St Davids Hall, Cardiff
- Thursday, May 11 2023 - Forum, Bath
- Friday, May 12 2023 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- Sunday, May 14 2023 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- Monday, May 15 2023 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- Tuesday, May 16 2023 - Royal Albert Hall, London
- Thursday, May 18 2023 - G Live, Guildford
- Friday, May 19 2023 - Corn Exchange,Cambridge
- Saturday, May 20 2023 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester