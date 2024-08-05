The five key projects shortlisted for Insider’s Liverpool City Region Future Ambition Award have been revealed.
According to our sister site, Insider Media, the selected schemes and developments all ‘have the power to be transformational for the city region’ and range from a health park to multi-million pound developments.
While the projects may not be completed in 2024, they passed a ‘significant milestone’ during this year’s the qualifying period and have been shortlisted for the Future Ambition Award.
The list features huge schemes which are aiming to regenerate parts of the Liverpool City Region, such as central Liverpool, Birkenhead, Liverpool’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhood and more. Take a look at the projects below.
1. Central Docks, Liverpool
Peel L&P's Central Docks project is the next phase of regeneration as part of the 30-year Liverpool Waters development. The scheme will create a residential, business, entertainment and leisure district on the city’s largest brownfield site, as well as the establishment of a state-of-the-art public park and the implementation of vital infrastructure to accommodate approximately 2,350 new homes. | Peel L&P
While the new Central Park won’t compare with the size of it’s famous American namesake it will be one of the city’s biggest green areas at 4.7 acres and its design will celebrate the site’s industrial heritage and coastal location, blending coastal and woodland plantations, wetlands, community gardens, and open parkland. The park will also feature amenities such as shelters, recreational facilities, and wildlife habitats, to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors. Full planning approval for the site preparation work was granted by Liverpool City Council in March 2023. Liverpool City Council is set to receive a £55m investment boost from Homes England to unlock the development of the site with Peel Waters also set to invest over £20m into infrastructure.
3. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
The ‘coolest neighbourhood in the UK’ according to Time out, Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle is a creative hub on the outskirts of the city centre. Improving in the last decade, its success is only set to continue with plans for a new train station. The Liverpool Baltic Station has taken a significant step forward in the last year with Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram committing to completing the project by the end of 2027 – a year ahead of its previous schedule.
The Baltic Triangle has also recently welcomed food and leisure venue, BOXPARK, at Cains Brewery Village.
The Liverpool site is the first BOXPARK outside of London, and the company is investing over £5m into the Baltic Triangle. The venue is expected to attract a million people a year. Other regeneration projects in the area include plans for new homes, such as the £35m eco-apartment scheme Central Park, which is due to complete in late 2025. | Boxpark Liverpool
