2 . Central Docks, Liverpool

While the new Central Park won’t compare with the size of it’s famous American namesake it will be one of the city’s biggest green areas at 4.7 acres and its design will celebrate the site’s industrial heritage and coastal location, blending coastal and woodland plantations, wetlands, community gardens, and open parkland. The park will also feature amenities such as shelters, recreational facilities, and wildlife habitats, to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors. Full planning approval for the site preparation work was granted by Liverpool City Council in March 2023. Liverpool City Council is set to receive a £55m investment boost from Homes England to unlock the development of the site with Peel Waters also set to invest over £20m into infrastructure. | Peel L&P