Officials are finding it “difficult” to establish how many organised crime groups (OCGs) are involved within ketamine supply across Merseyside as use among teenagers and young adults continues a “concerning rise.”

Liverpool has become the UK’s ketamine hotspot for seizures of the drug, with busts on Merseyside more than five times the national average. In December 2023, Merseyside Police completed a drug market profile looking at data intelligence relating to ketamine use across the region.

Liverpool’s consumption of the drug, often known as “K”, “ket” or “kenny” has “notably increased” in the last two years. Analysis ahead of a meeting Liverpool’s health and wellbeing board has found teens as young as 14 have sought support for the drug. A new report said an increased supply of ketamine is being reported within OCGs across the region.

Ketamine was made a class B drug in the UK in 2014 and is illegal to buy or sell. It is usually sold as a white/beige powder that will usually be snorted/sniffed. At consumption level, within Merseyside, ketamine is currently believed to be priced at £20-40 per gram.

Currently, this is cheaper than other what have been termed ‘party drugs’ such as cocaine and due to not containing solvents such as gasoline and paint thinner like other party drugs, it is likely seen by those that use it as “safer” to use.

Users say it makes them feel detached, dream-like and invincible. However, it can cause nausea and hallucinations – and chronic use can lead to bladder problems (known as “ket bladder”) which is so severe that the organ has to be removed.

To fully understand the issue and possible solutions in relation to the use of ketamine the Liverpool Combatting Drugs Partnership is using data, research and intelligence, reviewing new and emerging trends and associated harms; learning from good practice across prevention, treatment and recovery including the voice of those with lived or living experience.

In comparison to other drug types, ketamine features in a small proportion of drug offences within Merseyside, accounting for between 0.2-2% of all drug offences per year throughout the period of 2015/2016 – 2022/2023.

The report said however: “A vast majority of Merseyside are involved in the supply of multiple commodities; however, it is difficult to quantify the number of OCGs involved in Ketamine supply within Merseyside.”

Among teenagers and young people, officials said the rise of ketamine usage was “concerning” and had “notably increased in the last two years.” During 2022/23 out of a total of 316 young people accessing structured young peoples service, 20 young people cited ketamine as one of their main substances.

In the following 12 months, this increased to 58. The report added: “The trajectory appears to be increasing, with those aged between 14-15 the largest cohort seeking support for ketamine use.”

Among adults, trends are similar, with 124 naming ketamine as a substance of issue, up from 89 in the year before.