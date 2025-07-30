KIKO Milano reveals new Liverpool store opening date with free goodie bags
Founded in 1997 in Milan, KIKO Milano describes itself as “a brand built for self expression” and already has several stores across the UK, including Manchester, London, Leeds and Birmingham.
Now, it is preparing to launch its latest site in the heart of Liverpool ONE.
The new Liverpool store is located in the former Levi’s site, opposite UNIQLO on Paradise Street and will officially open its doors at 10.00am on Thursday, August 7.
The first 100 guests will receive a free goodie bag – including KIKO Milano’s best-selling 3D Hydra Lipgloss - and there will also be exclusive offers, live music, personalisation and free gifts all day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.