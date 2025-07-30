KIKO Milano reveals new Liverpool store opening date with free goodie bags

KIKO Milano is set to open its new store in Liverpool, offering free goodie bags and exclusive offers.

Italy’s ‘leading’ beauty brand will officially open its new store in Liverpool next month.

Founded in 1997 in Milan, KIKO Milano describes itself as “a brand built for self expression” and already has several stores across the UK, including Manchester, London, Leeds and Birmingham.

Now, it is preparing to launch its latest site in the heart of Liverpool ONE.

Kiko Milano (Paris).placeholder image
Kiko Milano (Paris). | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The new Liverpool store is located in the former Levi’s site, opposite UNIQLO on Paradise Street and will officially open its doors at 10.00am on Thursday, August 7.

The first 100 guests will receive a free goodie bag – including KIKO Milano’s best-selling 3D Hydra Lipgloss - and there will also be exclusive offers, live music, personalisation and free gifts all day.

