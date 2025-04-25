Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover the latest addition to Liverpool's retail scene as Kiko Milano prepares to open its new city centre store.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italy’s ‘leading’ beauty brand is officially opening a new store in Liverpool.

Founded in 1997 in Milan, Kiko Milano describes itself as “a brand built for self expression” and already has several stores across the UK, including Manchester, London, Leeds and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kiko Milano website states: “Our products are all designed in Milano, with 99% of products produced in Europe to the highest quality standards.

Kiko Milano (Paris). | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

“This consistent pursuit of excellence paired with a wide range of 1,200 products in a vast array of shades makes us the Italy’s leading beauty brand, with a prestigious reputation across Europe.”

The new Liverpool store is located in the former Levi’s site, opposite UNIQLO on Paradise Street. While an opening date has not yet been announced, job advertisements have been posted for the new shop, including the role of store manager.

Kiko Milano branding can be seen on the outside of the store, as well as a sign reading “coming soon”.