Leading beauty brand Kiko Milano to open new store in Liverpool city centre
Founded in 1997 in Milan, Kiko Milano describes itself as “a brand built for self expression” and already has several stores across the UK, including Manchester, London, Leeds and Birmingham.
The Kiko Milano website states: “Our products are all designed in Milano, with 99% of products produced in Europe to the highest quality standards.
“This consistent pursuit of excellence paired with a wide range of 1,200 products in a vast array of shades makes us the Italy’s leading beauty brand, with a prestigious reputation across Europe.”
The new Liverpool store is located in the former Levi’s site, opposite UNIQLO on Paradise Street. While an opening date has not yet been announced, job advertisements have been posted for the new shop, including the role of store manager.
Kiko Milano branding can be seen on the outside of the store, as well as a sign reading “coming soon”.
