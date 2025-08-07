KIKO Milano Liverpool: Shoppers queue for limited goodie bags as new city centre store opens
Founded in 1997 in Milan, KIKO Milano describes itself as “a brand built for self expression” and already boasts several stores across the UK, including Manchester, London, Leeds and Birmingham.
It’s new Liverpool ONE shop - located in the former Levi’s site, opposite UNIQLO on Paradise Street - officially opened its doors at 10.00am today (August 7) with the first 100 guests receiving a free goodie bag – including KIKO Milano’s best-selling 3D Hydra Lipgloss.
Queues could still be seen at 11.30am, with the store offering exclusive deals, live music, personalisation and free gifts all day.
KIKO Milano Liverpool ONE is open until 8.00pm today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.