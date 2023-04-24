The King will officially turn on the lights to reveal the Eurovision Song Contest stage.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive in Liverpool this week to fulfil a busy schedule ahead of the coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest next month.

The pair will arrive in the city on Wednesday (April 26) to officially turn on the lights to reveal the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena, meet key figures involved in the Song Contest and enjoy a recital by Liverpool poet Levi Tafari.

Charles and Camilla will also visit Liverpool Central Library to mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odessa.

Royal itinerary in Liverpool

A meeting with Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, plus BBC Radio 2’s Eurovision presenters Scott Mills and Rylan Clark.

The royal couple will also meet the UK’s entry, Mae Muller, who will sing her track ‘I Wrote a Song’ at the Grand Final on May 13, as well as Blue Peter presenters Joel Mawhinney, Abby Cook and Mwaksy Mudenda.

Charles and Camilla will greet key partners involved in a two-week cultural festival running alongside the contest.

A recital of Poem For Eurovision by Liverpool poet Levi Tafari, written with the help of secondary pupils in the region, as part of Eurolearn - a Eurovision-inspired education programme.

Charles will reveal a plaque to mark the twinning libraries and end their trip with a performance by the English National Opera.

