Seven key brownfield plots will be transformed into residential and commercial developments on the Liverpool waterfront.

Liverpool City Council has appointed a specialist team of developers and architects to help mastermind the final stage of regeneration at King’s Dock.

The move comes 15 years after the M&S Bank Arena opened on the dock to officially launch Liverpool’s year as European Capital of Culture in 2008.

As well as the 11,000-seat capacity arena, which is set to host Eurovision 2023 in May, the waterfront location is also home to the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) Liverpool, residential housing and three hotels.

However, there are seven key plots still earmarked for redevelopment, including the former Waterfront Car Park, which was demolished after a fire on New Year’s Eve in 2017, and a series of brownfield sites.

The redevelopment team will be tasked with securing planning permission and marketing the sites to possible investors. A £1m loan from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority used to fund the plan will be repaid once the plots are sold.

The regeneration brief for King’s Dock includes residential and commercial developments, with the potential for a major cultural and/or leisure venue too.

Councillor Sarah Doyle, Cabinet Member for Development and Economy, said: “The next two years will define the rest of the century for this site – and we need to ensure any scheme that comes forward is environmentally, socially and economically viable. It marks the start of a new chapter in brownfield regeneration.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing how this final chapter in the transformation of King’s Dock is brought to life.

King’s Dock, Liverpool. Image: dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com

“Liverpool’s waterfront is already one of our region’s most iconic landmarks – and the council’s ambitious plans to expand King’s Dock are testament to the strong appetite and growth the city is seeing in its recovery.”