Man who violently shook five-week-old son jailed for causing death of 'beautiful boy'

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his son.

Mehmet Tufan, 30, of Dovecot Place, in Dovecot, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (September 29) after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

In April 2018, five-week-old Leo Williams was taken to hospital having sustained significant injuries at an address in Kirkby.

Following a complex investigation, it was found that the injuries had been caused by Tufan, who had violently shook his son. As a result, Tufan was sentenced to two years in jail in June 2019 for Section 20 assault.

The incident caused Leo to suffer life changing injuries and he remained in intensive care for months, with his family not knowing if he was going to survive.

Mehmet Tufan, 30, of Dovecot Place. | Police handout

Leo was able to recover to the point that he could go home, where he was looked after by his mum and family. But, in December 2022, he sadly died at the age of four at Claire House Hospice from the injuries he had sustained at the hands of his father.

A further investigation was launched, which led to Tufan admitting manslaughter.

In her Victim Personal Statement, Leo’s mother said: “Life will never be the same without Leo. He was my everything and in a way he still is. I suffered greatly following this incident but knew I had to get up each day and continue fighting just like my boy.

“Leo kept going. I will forever walk around with a piece of my heart missing, hoping that this piece will be replaced when we meet again in a world where Leo no longer has pain, where he is free to run up to me and hug me just like it always should have been. I will miss you forever my beautiful boy.”

She added: “My world completely shattered that day. Even to this day, everything still feels like a blur. I can’t process or comprehend the devastation and trauma that Mehmet caused.

“Leo was just five weeks old when you attacked him. I want you to know how Leo struggled. I need you to know how he was left to live after that night. I lived every single day caring for Leo making him as comfortable and as loved as he possibly could be.

Leo Williams. | Family handout

“It was incredibly painful for me and my family to see Leo in so much pain and suffering and knowing I could not take that pain way from him.”

Merseyside Police Detective Sergeant David Bruce said: “This is a truly tragic case that resulted in the loss of a courageous young boy. When Leo was only a baby, he sustained life changing injuries at the hands of the very person who should have been keeping him safe.

“Tufan was alone when he was supposed to be caring for his son. Instead, his actions left Leo in intensive care for months.

“The injuries sustained by Leo changed his life and also the lives of his family, who continued to love and care for him in the most challenging of circumstances until the very end.

“It’s heart-breaking that Leo passed away at such a young age when he had his whole life ahead of him. Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Tufan was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.