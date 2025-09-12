A man has been charged with driving offences following a fatal collision on the M57 earlier this week.

At around 3pm on Wednesday, September 10, police were called to reports a black Audi A5 had left the motorway and caught fire on the northbound carriageway close to junction 2 and 3.

Sadly, a 60-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 motorway in Knowsley yesterday. | Google

A post mortem will be carried out to establish his cause of death.

Following inquiries, it’s believed there was an incident prior to the collision involving a dark coloured VW Golf.

John Butler, 31, of Shaftesbury Avenue, in Kirkby, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

He has been remanded and due to appear at Liverpool Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly lost his life following the collision.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.”

He added: “Our priority is to ensure that we get answers for the family of the man who has died at this devastating time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.