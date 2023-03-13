The refit hopes to ‘breathe new life’ into The Copper Pot.

A Knowsley pub ‘much loved by its regulars’ is set to close its doors this month to undergo a £165,000 revamp.

The Copper Pot, on the East Lancashire Road, will pull its final pint on March 20 before re-opening on April 2.

The investment aims to ‘breathe new life’ into the venue, which owners Marston’s say will offer classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails, along with pub food favourites and traditional Sunday Roasts.

The pub, which has a beer garden and children’s play area, is popular with families heading to Knowsley Safari Park and the refit hopes to help attract more of the business crowd, with the Copper Pot located on the edge of Knowsley Business Park.

Michelle Jones, general manager of The Copper Pot, said: “We have invested over £165k into breathing new life into The Copper Pot. Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on the East Lancashire Road or an after work drink and is much loved by its regulars. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

The investment in The Copper Pot comes amid news Marstons Brewery has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate.

Below are some images of what the revamped pub will look like:

