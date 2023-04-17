Both parties have brought in big names to try and drum up support ahead of the local elections.

Campaigning in one part of the Wirral is intensifying ahead of the local elections as Labour aims to fight off an ‘insurgence from the Greens’.

Bromborough, which also includes areas like New Ferry, the historic Port Sunlight village and the banks of the Mersey, is an area both parties are hoping will elect three councillors in May.

Across Wirral, voters will be going to polls on May 4 with the results of those elections then shaping the major decisions about how the borough is governed for the next four years.

The campaign in Bromborough has been dominated by key issues like the New Ferry regeneration projects, antisocial behaviour, the future of the Bromborough Civic Centre, and services at Bromborough Rake station.

Traditionally a Labour area, Bromborough got its first Green councillor in 2021 when Jo Bird switched from being independent after she was expelled from Labour.

Despite a strong campaign in 2022, which saw the Greens growing by nearly 12% in the Bromborough vote, Labour’s Sue Percy was elected with a majority of 52.5%.

Now both parties have brought in big names to try and drum up support in a key battleground seat. Labour’s General Secretary David Evans joining the campaign on April 14 while the Green’s Baroness Jenny Jones campaigned on April 15.

Ms Percy, who is running alongside Brenda Ashton and Finlay Gordon, said she had invited Mr Evans down to see “the work Team Bromborough have been doing.”

Green candidates Jo Bird, Kieran Murphy and Ruth Molyneux.

She added: “Just as a few examples, that’s things like saving Civic Centre and Library in Bromborough village from closure. That’s now processing to community asset transfer after we noticed committee papers were worded wrongly or it’s the work we’ve done introducing a zero waste food project to New Ferry. We collect food from supermarkets – saving it from landfill, and giving it out free to residents.

“It’s petitioning, lobbying and attending meetings at City Region to get trains reinstated at Bromborough Rake – four per hour have now returned. It’s also representing the community at every level, helping make residents feel safer after recent anti-social behaviour in New Ferry, working alongside the police and youth services.

“Then there’s the many clean ups of alleyways around Napier, Ingleby, Woodford and Cecil Roads in New Ferry, and removing fly tipping in Port Sunlight.

“It’s listening to and working with residents so we make sure it’s done. If I am re-elected, and joined by Brenda and Finlay, we will continue to do all of that and more for the people of Bromborough, New Ferry and Port Sunlight. Please use all your three votes for Labour.”

Labour candidates in Bromborough - Left to Right, Finlay Gordon, Sue Percy, Brenda Ashton

In an email sent to Labour members about Mr Evan’s visit, the party said: “We know that keeping Bromborough red and fighting off the insurgence from the Greens will be key to winning that vital majority on Wirral Council this May so that we can deliver for all Wirral residents.”

Ms Bird, who is running alongside Ruth Molyneux and Kieran Murphy said: “Many people who live in Bromborough are voting for Kieran, Ruth and myself, because they like the work we’ve done all year round.

“We have campaigned to re-open Bromborough library (Labour and Conservative councillors voted to close it), for opportunities for young people, to restore train services, for safer roads, fair rents and repairs, the Real Living Wage, and against a proposed incinerator ash factory.

“Many residents tell us “Greens are the only Party we hear from outside of election time” and urge us to “Keep up the good work”. Hundreds of Green posters are proudly displayed in windows.

“Over the past three years, I have reported over five time as many cases (355) on behalf of residents, as Bromborough Labour councillors (63).

“The Labour Party expelled me retrospectively in November 2021, for speaking about the racism I face as a Jewish person. I’m very impressed by how hard my Green colleagues work on behalf of residents and how positive our campaign has been. Whether I win or lose re-election, I’m very proud to be standing as a Green candidate.”

Wirral Conservatives were also approached for a comment.

A full list of candidates in Bromborough are: