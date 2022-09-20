The last time Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in the city he was confronted by angry pensioner and activist Audrey White in a video that went viral.

The Labour Party are returning to Liverpool on Sunday, September 25, for their annual conference.

Running until Wednesday, September 28, the conference will take place at the Arena and Convention Centre with The Fringe talks and forums held at the Pullman Hotel, The ACC Liverpool, The Hilton Hotel and the Jury’s Inn.

Labour Conference 2021. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, is set to open the four-day event with a tribute to the late Queen and party delegates will sing the national anthem at the start of the gathering, for the first time in recent history.

Sir Keir attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday and wrote on Twitter: “Today marks the passing of an era.

“The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed throughout her reign will always be with us.

“We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans.”

Starmer’s relationship with Liverpool

Audrey White gives Keir Starmer a piece of her mind. Image: Merseyside Pensioner/YouTube

The last time Starmer was in the city he was confronted by angry pensioner and activist Audrey White, who accused him of ‘feeding into Tory ideology’ in a video that went viral.

It was Starmer’s first visit to Liverpool since writing an article forThe S*n.

He had promised during his leadership campaign that he would not give interviews to the newspaper, which is boycotted in the city over its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster, during a visit to the city in January 2020.

What will be discussed at the Labour conference?

Labour’s annual conference, held in Liverpool for the first time since 2018, is filled with events such as seminars and workshops, and usually has thousands of attendees.

This year’s conference is Starmer’s second time hosting, with his first being in Brighton last year.

Labour Conference 2022. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty

It is expected that topics such as workers’ strikes, cost of living and the climate crisis will be discussed, as well as Liz Truss’ mini-budget, which will be announced the day before the conference starts on September 24.

How attend and watch the conference

Labour members who wish to attend the conference can register on the Labour Party website.

Constituencies can also send elected delegates, however applications for CLPs and CLP Delegates are now closed.