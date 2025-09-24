People have expressed their frustration about accessibility issues at one of Merseyside’s most popular beaches.

The coastal path from Waterloo and Crosby beach has become increasingly subsumed into the sand dune system amid efforts to repel the advance of “mother nature”.

Crosby Beach is part of the larger Sefton Coastal Path, which runs 21 miles along the borough’s shoreline and passes by Antony Gormley’s “Another Place” statues. Historically, walkers and cyclists could use the path unimpeded all the way from the Bus Yard summer bar to the coastguard and lifeguard stations, near to Hall Road West.

Sefton Council workers at Coastal path at Crosby and Waterloo beach | LDRS

However, over the last few years, the path has been taken over by advancing sand dunes and – in some places – completely covered over. It means the route is effectively blocked to anyone with mobility issues or accessibility needs.

To understand the difficulty of travelling along the coastal path, the Local Democracy Reporting Service visited this morning, Tuesday, September 23, and found a series of undulating planes, covered in sand and virtually impossible to navigate. This is certainly an experience shared by many local residents and visitors to the area.

The issue was raised on a public community Facebook page this week and generated more than 100 comments. Andy Davidson wrote: “You can’t stop mother nature, be like trying to stop the tide coming in.”

Replying to Mr Davidson, Colin Ord wrote: “They (Sefton Council) used to keep it clear. But their cost saving solution is to let nature take its course.

“Thus depriving people with disabilities, mothers with children, and elderly of a chance to walk the coastline and seeing the iron men.”

Coastal path at Crosby and Waterloo beach | LDRS

The main issue raised by members of the public focused one the lack of accessibility. Donna Hardacre added: “At one time you could walk the length of it from Peel Ports to the coastguard station, some weeks the beach is not even accessible for wheelchair users as the path between the lakes is covered in sand.

“Last year workmen had been removing sand from Crosby baths up to the ramp by the coastguard station. But the area by Waterloo and Seaforth remains covered. Why?”

Vicky Smith also commented: “The state of it has devastated me since moving here to have my son. Picturing walks along the path with my baby which I realised I could not do. In the five years of living here it’s got worse and worse.

“Honestly it’s a slap in the face to locals that pay so much to live here for that beach. Spending millions on them iron men but not paying people to keep on top of it. Absolute joke and embarrassing to the area and the council themselves not doing what they are supposed to be doing.”

Iron Man a Crosby Beach up to his shoulders on Crosby Beach | LDRS

Responding to residents’ concerns, a spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “We appreciate the importance of these paths to both residents and visitors, but we have a dynamic coastline that can change on a daily basis.

“Our teams work every day of the year to maintain and clear paths, as well as removing sand, which can involve moving 80 to 100 tonnes in the space of just a week. After Storm Floris in August, we had to remove 10,000 tonnes of dry sand at Ainsdale alone.

“The council works closely with other agencies including the police and coastguard to discuss operations and sand clearance, with a focus on safety and the accessibility of key emergency beach access points for Crosby Coastal Park.

“However, due to the ever-changing nature of our coastline, some areas cannot be completely cleared and we encourage anyone visiting beaches to use accessible paths where possible.”