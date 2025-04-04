I went to Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse and the fashion was truly something else

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s no doubt that Ladies Day is one of the most talked about events of Merseyside’s social calendar, without people from near and far descending on Aintree Racecourse for a day of glamour, entertainment and - this year at least - drinks in the sunshine.

While a day at work never really feels glamorous, attending the second day of the Grand National Festival for the first time certainly was a welcome change and I was very excited to see the bold and fabulous outfits Ladies Day is known for.

After getting (another) delayed Merseyrail train to Aintree in my pink frock, I arrived at the racecourse and grabbed a coffee before settling in at the Alan Lee Media Centre and eating my free veggie sausage sandwich.

I attended Ladies Day at the Grand National 2025. | LiverpoolWorld

Once my day was planned and I was adequately fed and watered (well before the gates opened to the public), I was feeling very excited to speak to racegoers, enjoy the sunshine and try to find the most impressive fascinators, suits, dresses and shoes.

I attended Opening Day on Thursday too but knew Ladies Day would be even more energetic and even more fantastic outfits would be on show, with the Style Awards promising to give the Best Dressed and Most Sustainably Dressed racegoers impressive prizes.

It was once the gates opened and excited attendees began flooding in that I realised just how incredible Ladies Day fashion truly is. Don’t get wrong, I’ve seen many snaps of the races over the years and created my own galleries of my favourite outfits but seeing them in person for the first time was truly something else.

Fabulous outfits at Aintree Ladies Day 2025. | Emma Dukes

Groups of smiling men donned their smartest suits, couples showed off their matching ensembles and glamorous women impressed with grand fascinators - many which were handmade or designed by racegoers themselves.

Ladies stood in long queues to enter the Style Awards and it was clear that polka dots and pastels were on trend again this year. I admired the effort gone into the thousands of fabulous outfits and predicted that a pale yellow ensemble would take this year’s Best Dressed crown, but couldn’t argue with the judges’ decision to give the highly-regarded title to a lovely lady in a stunning polka dot outfit and fascinator - not too different from last year’s star.

Attending the races is not something that has ever personally appealed to me as I’ve been vegan for a decade and don’t participate in betting on horses, and I’ve always shied away from the idea of being surrounded by tipsy racegoers.

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

But, spending Ladies Day in the midst of it all certainly changed my prejudgement about the atmosphere, which truly does feel like a celebration of Merseyside and its people, and I experienced nothing but friendly, chatty attendees having a great time with their loved ones.

The Grand National Festival continues on Saturday (April 5), with the main steeplechase.