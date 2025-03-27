Lady Anne Dodd, Nikita Parris and Natasha Jonas honoured with prestigious award

Liverpool awards one of its highest civic honours to Lady Anne Dodd, Nikita Parris, and Natasha Jonas for their contributions to the community.

Sisters who became two of Liverpool’s most successful athletes, a former Rector and the wife of one of the city’s most famous sons have been awarded one of the highest civic honours it can bestow.

Lady Anne Dodd, wife of late veteran comedian Sir Ken Dodd, leads an impressive list of recipients of Liverpool’s Roll of Citizen of Honour.

Anne, Lady Dodd, joined sporting sisters Nikita Parris and Natasha Jonas, Dr Crispin Pailing, the former Rector of Liverpool, Professor John Ashton, a former President of the Faculty of Public Health and creative consultant Yaw Owusu to receive the honour at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday (March 26).

Lady Anne Dodd.

As trustee of the Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation, Lady Dodd has overseen the work of the organisation to support performing arts charities and organisations. Since 2018, the Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation has made over 50 donations to more than 30 charities, many of which are based in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Some of the recipients of these donations include Liverpool Women’s Hospital Charity, Liverpool Theatre School, and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Outside of the foundation, Lady Dodd has personally supported a number of projects in the city.

Her contributions to her local community were highlighted through letters of recognition from St John the Evangelist Church and Happiness Hall in Knotty Ash, as well as Knotty Ash Primary School.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Lady Dodd said: “When I received the letter from Liverpool Council I was amazed, overwhelmed, undeserved, I feel, but so honoured to hear that I would receive this award.

Nikita Parris . | Getty Images

“I love Liverpool, my adopted home for over fifty years. During the last six years, as trustees running The Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation with Ken’s nephew, John Lewis, I have met so many incredible workers and volunteers in a variety of charitable organisations, and particularly Liverpool Hospitals, who give extra time and effort to making people’s lives better.

“My family, friends and I are so very proud to have this recognition for spending what really have been joyful times doing all the things that Ken’s legacy and his wishes have enabled me to do on his behalf since he passed away in 2018. I am very much looking forward to the ceremony and receiving the Citizen of Honour scroll.

“I am truly thrilled to bits or as Ken would say, I am completely discomknockerated.”

Beginning her career at Everton, Toxteth-born Nikita Parris has scored more than 150 career goals in a storied career.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward has won 72 caps and was part of the victorious Euro 2022 squad. Her sister Natasha Jonas became the first British female boxer to compete in an Olympic Games at London in 2012, reaching the quarter final.

Local TV

She became a two-time unified world champion in 2024 with her last bout coming earlier this month.

Yaw, who sits on the Liverpool City Region Music Board, curated the Liverpool Against Racism festival, bringing together stakeholders from across the city for a week-long programme of events.

He has worked with Liverpool FC, Google, MTV, BET, MOBO, BBC, Universal Records, Levi’s, Warner Music, while also helping to launch the careers of numerous artists. The award will also be given posthumously to community leader Chrissie Byrne for her passionate campaigning for green spaces and determination to protect parks from development.

She was the chair and organiser of the Friends of Walton Hall Park and also supported other friends of parks groups across the city. Family members also accepted the award on behalf of photographer Leroy Cooper – for his services to the community and his dedication to celebrating Liverpool 8 through his art and photography, leaving an archive of more than 250,000 when he died in 2023.