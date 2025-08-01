Lark Lane's 'oldest' pub reveals opening date after major revamp

An historic Lark Lane pub will reopen next week after a major takeover and revamp.

The Lodge closed on June 3 for “an extensive refurbishment”. In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for the Lodge confirmed it would be reopening under new ownership.

The 1936 Pub Co. - known for the restoration of many iconic Liverpool pubs including The Vines, The Monro and the Pilgrim - were confirmed as the new owners, with the company last month confirming the Lane’s ‘oldest’ pub would be renamed The Masonic Arms, in honour of its original name The Masonic Hotel.

The Masonic Arms, Lark Lane. | 1936 Pub Co.

The Masonic Arms. | The Masonic Arms via Instagram

Now, the 1936 Pub Co. have confirmed when the historic pub will reopen to the public. In an update on Thursday (July 31), a spokesperson for the company said: “Introducing ‘The Masonic Arms’, restored and reborn.

“You knew it as ‘The Lodge’ for the past 15 years, but we’ve reimagined it as something close to its 1880s origins as ‘The Masonic Hotel’. WE ARE OPEN from 12 midday next Wednesday 6th August.”

Customers can expect a “huge selection” of cask ales, pies and cheese boards, as well as rooms for watching football games.