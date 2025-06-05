Leanne Campbell has hosted her breakfast show on Hits Radio for the last time.

Campbell - who has co-hosted breakfast on Radio City and Hits Radio for more than 10 years - and her presenting partner Joel Ross will disappear from the weekday 6am-10am slot after today (June 5).

The pair’s programme was the only one left on Hits Radio Liverpool that had a Merseyside link after the Radio City breakfast show was last year merged with the one broadcast on Lancashire’s Rock FM, where Joel was the host.

The Liverpool station and 14 others across the country were rebranded to Hits Radio last April, meaning the end of the iconic Radio City name.

Bauer Media replace all local shows on its Hits Radio stations with a single programme for the whole of England and Wales.

Ahead of her last show this morning, Leanne shared a video montage on Instagram. The caption read: “For the last time our 96.7 will broadcast from Liverpool and a Scouser will sit behind the mic.

“The things we’ve been through together! 22 years of life on the radio is what I’ll cherish my whole life. Thank you. How lucky am I to have had you lot to talk to.

“It’s the end of our amazing adventure. Completed it mate #radiocity.”

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, said of the shift to fully networked programmes: “We continually evolve to meet audience behaviours and advertiser needs and by launching one single national breakfast show across Hits Radio, we are supercharging our efforts to provide a more unified, engaging experience across the entire schedule while also retaining local news and information.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to our Hits Radio breakfast teams in England and Wales as they embark on their final run of shows. Their significant contribution has played a hugely important part of the Hits Radio story so far and we wish them well for the future.”