Legendary Liverpool food vendor facing forced removal from 25-year city centre spot

A legendary Liverpool food vendor could be forced to move from a spot he has occupied for 25 years or lose his licence altogether if proposed road layout changes are approved.

Millions of pounds-worth of contributions from developers potentially set to be poured into a major upgrade of Liverpool city centre, with new plans for an improved public plaza and sweeping changes to transport unveiled for the Fabric District of the city.

But these upgrades could have unintended consequences, with food vendor John Dickson, known locally as John the Spud, set to learn about the fate of his trading licence for the spot he has occupied and sold jacket potatoes from for more than 25 years later this week.

At present, a report has confirmed that, if the proposed plans go ahead, the changes to road layout may require him to move location. However, the roads around Monument Place are not allowed to host a street trader like John and, as a result, the committee may need to consider revoking his licence altogether and find a new site.

Linking the University of Liverpool campus and Kensington to the wider city centre, the project is aimed to stretch along London Road and Prescot Street towards Low Hill. The planned scheme features improved footpaths and road crossings as well as new segregated cycle lanes.

Now Liverpool Council is proposing using more than £3m in contributions from developers to progress the designs. The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Around £3.4m is being proposed to be allocated from what is called section 106. These are legal agreements reached between Liverpool Council’s planning department and any individual or company wishing to build in the city.

They are most widely used to support transport infrastructure improvements, as well as to mitigate the impacts of development. According to a report issued by the city council, £90k of design work fees have been incurred to date using transportation budgets with a further £100k estimated to conclude detailed design.

As a result, the bulk of the cash would be used on delivery of the project. The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is working up plans to deliver Metro network improvements from Lime Street to Low Hill, formerly referred to as the Green Bus Route which will include improvements to London Road and the active travel network.

Bus prioritisation will be introduced along this route which runs adjacent to Monument Place, which is a major interchange for several bus routes. The Monument Place public realm enhancement project aims to deliver a new and improved high-quality public space serving residents, visitors, and businesses.

The authority said it will transform the recreational and functional value of the space encouraging more activity and animation in the area. The changes to the wider area could come with some pushback however, with it potentially leading to the relocation of a popular long-term trader.